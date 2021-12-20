UBS Asset Management

Pensions scheme Nest ditches ExxonMobil and string of oil firms over climate concerns

Investment

Pensions scheme Nest ditches ExxonMobil and string of oil firms over climate concerns

Nest claims firms have ‘not done enough’ on climate to remain shareholders, in move prompted by UBS Asset Management's decision to eject firms from 'climate aware' fund

clock 20 December 2021 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Heat pumps are suitable for all types of housing, government-backed study concludes

16 December 2021 • 3 min read
02

Climate innovation diversification and green business models

16 December 2021 • 4 min read
03

'Ground zero for net zero': Teesside welcomes plans for Europe's largest battery storage project

15 December 2021 • 2 min read
04

Why bi-directional charging can help accelerate electric vehicle uptake

17 December 2021 • 4 min read
05

European supermarkets drop Brazilian beef products over deforestation links

16 December 2021 • 3 min read