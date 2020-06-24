two degrees
'We can afford it': EV uptake and renewables surge to power 'massive expansion' of energy grids
But latest forecasts from risk managers DNV GL still predicts 50/50 split between fossil and non-fossil energy sources by mid-century, well short of Paris Agreement targets
'Coasting along': UN experts issue warning on decarbonisation progress
Annual assessment of global green progress warns pace of decarbonisation beyond electricity sector too slow
Bail out or fade out? Oil majors face tough choice on climate, researchers warn
'Managed decline' and 'first one out' are commercially viable options for oil majors in a two degrees world, new research suggests
Report: Banking sector's commitment to tackling climate risk only 'skin deep'
Research from $2tr investor group reveals significant shortcomings in how banks are managing climate risk
Major corporates mount pro-business climate action campaign
Ahead of Emmanuel Macron's One Planet Summit tomorrow, multinationals warn more ambitious global warming targets needed to secure future growth and prosperity