Toyota Prius
Toyota trims launch price for new Prius Plug-in
Company says updated version of its plug-in hybrid boasts double the electric range of previous model, despite a £2,000 reduction in the price tag
Toyota to recall 1.9 million Prius hybrids
Company says faulty software could cause the car to slow down suddenly
Toyota hybrid sales grew 43 per cent in 2013
Automaker increases European market share to 4.7 per cent thanks to boost in hybrid sales
Toyota Prius sales drive past three million mark
UK accounts for around 70,000 units of pioneering hybrid first released in 1997
Volvo V60: Not just another plug-in hybrid
BusinessGreen speaks to Volvo's Richard Monturo about its latest low-emissions car
Toyota retains top spot as 'greenest global brand'
Interbrand report aims to identify gap between companies' green reputation and actual sustainability efforts
Gamesa and Toyota ink electric vehicle partnership
Wind power firm will test out Toyota Prius Plug In to help identify hurdles to mass market EV deployment in Spain
Prius enjoys record demand as petrol prices spiral
Toyota announces record US sales for hybrid as plug-in version launches
2012: This time it really will be the year of the electric car
New plug-in hybrid models, battery leasing and more charge points mean the UK is primed for an EV explosion, says Will Nichols
Toyota opens order book for plug-in Prius
Range-extended hybrid will be priced lower than Nissan Leaf and Ampera/Volt in most markets
Greentomatos plus chip-fat equals low carbon fleet
London taxi firm adds 20 biofuel-powered vehicles to its 200 Toyota Prius
The Top 10 Green Cars
Green-Car-Guide runs down the cars offering the highest miles per gallon and the lowest emissions
Toyota prices plug-in Prius hybrid to take on Ampera
Prius will be about £3,000 cheaper than its range-extended rival when both go on sale in early 2012
BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2011: Nicko Williamson electrifies the green taxi market
Young Sustainability Executive of the year winner outlines plans to deliver electric cars across the capital
Toyota to recall 105,000 Prius models worldwide
Power steering and gearbox issues are forcing the latest in a string of recalls
Car-makers must do more to drive 'yes to EVs' campaign
Will Nichols argues the auto industry must do more to promote the benefits of electric cars
Toyota to resume Japanese hybrid car production
Automaker to restart production of Prius, Lexus CT 250h and HS 250h following earthquake and tsunami
Toyota plans 10 more hybrids in move to double global profits
New company strategy targets larger low-carbon fleet to regain ground lost by product recalls
Toyota expands Prius range as rivals step up green plans
Car giant unveils additions to Prius family at Detroit Auto Show
Prius faces latest technical glitches
Toyota to cover costs of fixing faulty coolant pumps in 650,000 Prius
Toyota revs up for 2012 EV release
Electric version of iQ compact city car to join plug-in Prius and RAV4 EV as part of green fleet
Auto manufacturers remain bullish over EV prospects
Nissan and Toyota downplay survey revealing that green credentials remain a low priority for motorists
Honda unveils latest low-cost hybrid
Honda Fit aims for the mainstream with promise to be Japan's cheapest hybrid
Japanese Prius sales take a slide
Toyota's bellwether hybrid experiences 14 per cent year-on-year drop in sales as government subsidies end