Law to end "toxic colonialism" comes into force
Governments ratify treaty amendment banning export of hazardous waste from EU and OECD countries
Government under fire over response to 'out of date' toxic furniture standards
MPs slam 'inaction' from BEIS after it publishes proposed response to consultation it held nearly three years ago
Government slammed for 'appalling' delay in action on toxic chemicals
MPs on the Environmental Audit Committee warn chemical pollution is a growing problem in the UK and argue the government has been slow to act