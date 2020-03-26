Toshiba
Report: Boost renewables for 'no-regrets insurance' against nuclear gap
The UK should scale up solar and wind to make up looming potential shortfall in nuclear energy capacity, ECIU argues
UK nuclear plans suffer major blow with Toshiba wind down of NuGen
Decision to axe nuclear business deals a potentially fatal blow to plans for a new large-scale nuclear plant in Cumbria
Korean energy firm rescues UK's Moorside nuclear power project
State-owned Kepco confirmed as preferred bidder to build reactors in Cumbria
Reports: India looks to build 10 nuclear reactors as coal plant scrapped
Cabinet approves plans for 7GW of nuclear reactors, while Gujurati state officials cancel plans for 4GW coal plant in order to refocus on renewables
Toshiba warns over its survival as it forecasts £7bn losses
Crisis creates concern about future of UK's Moorside nuclear plant, in which subsidiary Westinghouse is a key player
Abengoa and Toshiba selected to build giant 299MW Teesside biomass plant
Developer states the £424m project will be the largest biomass CHP plant in the world
Toshiba closes deal to build new UK reactors by 2024
Company buys 60 per cent stake in NuGen, aiming to build largest nuclear facility in Europe
Wipro takes top spot in green electronics rankings
Two Indian firms appear for the first time in Greenpeace's 18th Guide to Greener Electronics
Toshiba forgoes nuclear sales for renewables focus
Japanese manufacturer fears red tape will hit profits after TEPCO confirms meltdowns at three Fukushima reactors
Giant Arizona solar farm secures $967m loan guarantee
NRG Energy says money will fund construction of America's largest solar PV facility
Toshiba unveils methanol fuel cell recharger for mobile gadgets
Zero carbon Dynario device promises to power up devices quickly, but not cheaply
Japan spending $42m to develop solar-powered 'super CPU'
Leading domestic companies to jointly work on chip aimed at challenging Intel’s dominance
Toshiba batteries promise 90-second recharges
The Japanese firm has improved its SCiB technology and aims to underpin emerging electric cars
Toshiba and Sharp confirm solar talks
Japanese giants mulling solar tie-up that would see two firms become supply partners
Toshiba announces plans to build retrofit CCS pilot plant
Post-combustion plant will aim to capture 10 tonnes of CO2 a day from Japanese coal-fired power station