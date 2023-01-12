Times

Reports: HSBC under fire for $360m RWE loan amid coal mine controversy

Investment

Reports: HSBC under fire for $360m RWE loan amid coal mine controversy

Banking giant alleged to have provided revolving credit facility despite RWE's controversial opencast coal mine expansion project in West Germany

clock 12 January 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

'Out-of-control financial collapse': Fossil fuel market crash could cost UK £674bn

12 January 2023 • 4 min read
02

Reports: HSBC under fire for $360m RWE loan amid coal mine controversy

12 January 2023 • 2 min read
03

Oil boss Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber confirmed as President-Designate for COP28

12 January 2023 • 9 min read
04

'Historic opportunity': Net Zero Review calls on government to move 'further and faster' in pursuit of net zero goals

13 January 2023 • 9 min read
05

Closure of Ratcliffe-on-Soar coal power plant pushed back to 2024

12 January 2023 • 2 min read