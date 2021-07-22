ADVERTISEMENT

Thriving Cities Initiative

Glasgow joins Thriving Cities Initiative as it marks 100 day countdown to COP26

Management

Glasgow joins Thriving Cities Initiative as it marks 100 day countdown to COP26

COP26 host to join select group of cities that have agreed to pilot ways to deliver a just transition for local communities

clock 22 July 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Theresa May warns world is 'at a crucial crossroad for our climate', as she takes up new role at Aldersgate Group

19 July 2021 • 4 min read
02

The UK's Hydrogen Strategy: Is it a bit off-colour?

20 July 2021 • 5 min read
03

'Take control': Ofgem and BEIS unveil energy digitalisation and smart technologies strategies

20 July 2021 • 4 min read
04

Treble boost for UK carbon capture and hydrogen pipeline

15 July 2021 • 6 min read
05

Heat pumps are critical to net zero - but they urgently need policy support

19 July 2021 • 4 min read