Theresa Villiers
Agriculture Bill: Government targets 'balance between food production and environment'
Defra to table updated Agriculture Bill in Parliament today, promising radical overhaul of 'bureaucratic' EU farming subsidies
Government to 'stand firm' on green standards as it rules out US chlorinated chicken imports
Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers issues firm promise UK will not chicken-out of EU food and environmental standards in US trade deal talks
Sainsbury's pledges to halve plastic packaging by 2025
Supermarket currently uses 120,000 tonnes of plastic packaging each year, but aims to switch to alternative materials and embrace lightweighting and refillable packaging in pursuit of new target
'Food fit for the future': Government takes first step in food system overhaul
Call for Evidence will consider how the food industry must change to drive growth while preserving the environment
Theresa Villers' first speech as Environment Secretary
The new Environment Secretary's address at the Countryfile Live festival yesterday - in full
New Cabinet faces tidal wave of critical green policy decisions
Brexit will inevitably dominate, but Andrea Leadsom, Theresa Villiers, Grant Shapps, and Sajid Javid all face critical policy choices that will shape the green economy for decades to come