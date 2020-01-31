Environment Bill leaves wriggle-room for weaker standards after Brexit, green groups warn

Proposed law offers no legal guarantees current UK green standards will not be weakened after Brexit, Greener UK warns

The government's commitment to safeguarding environmental protections in the UK has again been called into question, with green groups arguing the latest iteration of the Environment Bill still allows too much 'wriggle-room' for ministers to dilute current standards after Brexit.

The government's flagship environmental legislation was given its first reading in Parliament yesterday, promising a raft of measures on tackling plastic pollution, setting legally-binding green targets, and setting up a new Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) to oversee rules and regulations.

Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers claimed the proposed law would set a "gold standard" for protecting nature in the face of growing climate change and environmental threats. "We have set out our pitch to be a world leader on the environment as we leave the EU and the Environment Bill is a crucial part of achieving this aim," she said.

But green groups remain concerned that many provisions in the legislation do not provide sufficiently robust assurances over environmental protection and governance, and have called into question the level of independence, resource, and enforcement powers that would be given to the OEP.

Moreover, Greener UK - the coalition of 13 environmental groups campaigning for a green Brexit - today said it continued to have concerns over provisions in the Environment Bill on non-regression from current green safeguards and standards after Brexit.

"Unfortunately the Bill fails to guarantee that environmental standards will not be weakened," Greener UK's head Sarah Williams said.

ClientEarth law and policy advisor Tom West described the Bill as "a huge let down". "Our rules and regulations to protect the environment must get better, not worse, and the lack of a legal provision to ensure non-regression is glaring," he said. "Making it unlawful for the government to weaken environmental standards will be vital when the UK is pressured from countries like the US to sign rushed trade deals post-Brexit."

Yesterday, Green Party MP Caroline Lucas slammed the Environment Bill as "barely worthy of the name". "This Bill takes us backwards in so many areas," she said. "The environmental protections we've enjoyed for years under the EU are being watered down, despite ministers' promises that there would be no backsliding."

There have long been calls from green groups for a clear commitment in UK law to maintaining existing environmental protections - which derive from the EU - after Brexit, amid fears of a 'race to the bottom' on standards when the UK seeks future trade deals with the US and other countries.

The National Farmers Union has issued similar calls, arguing for firm commitments in law to avoid a weakening of food production and environmental standards after Brexit, as NFU President Minette Batters reiterated last night on the BBC's Question Time programme.

Minette right again here - it's not just about maintaining our high standards at home, but making sure that imports meet the same high standards.



So far - across the legislation released in the past two weeks - the govt has not provided legal guarantees for either https://t.co/bR7ue9pYdX — Greener UK (@GreenerUK_) January 31, 2020

Ministers such as Zac Goldsmith have previously insisted "categorically" the UK will have the same or higher standards than the EU, while the Conservative manifesto pledged that "in all our trade negotiations, we will not compromise on our high environmental protection, animal welfare and food standards".

However, the government has consistently been reticent to make any firm legal commitment that could be interpreted as tying the UK to EU regulations, and earlier this month the Chancellor Sajid Javid stated categorically "there will not be alignment" with EU rules in future, further fuelling fears UK environmental standards risk being watered down after Brexit.

The full text of the Environment Bill published yesterday includes a statement in clause 19 that "in the Minister's view the Bill will not have the effect of reducing the level of environmental protection provided for by any existing environmental law".

But Williams pointed out that clause 19 still offers no firm legal guarantee current safeguards will be maintained, potentially leaving room for the government to diverge from current green standards after Brexit.

In effect, any decision on whether to maintain or split from green standards in future would be at the discretion of whoever is Environment Secretary at the time, the statement indicates.

And, while the Bill includes a commitment for the government to undertake a review of international environmental legislation every two years to ensure the UK's are up to scratch globally, it makes no direct mention of whether these reviews should take account of EU environmental law.

"Clause 19 is a small step forward but it must be strengthened," said Williams. "It should require the new Office for Environmental Protection to provide an assessment of whether environmental protections will be weakened and if the Secretary of State wishes to go ahead anyway, parliament must have a say on this."

It comes as the clock counts down to the UK's official departure from the EU at 11pm GMT tonight, after which point a transition period will begin. Downing Street and Brussels are expected to begin negotiating a free trade agreement in earnest next week in a bid to avoid a no-deal Brexit at the end of December, when the Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted the transition period must end.