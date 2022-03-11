the next five years

Nudge Unit experiment reveals potentially huge pent up demand for heat pumps

Infrastructure

Nudge Unit experiment reveals potentially huge pent up demand for heat pumps

Behavioural Insights Team and Nesta conduct trial that suggests around a quarter of households could be interested in installing heat pumps even at current high prices

clock 11 March 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Government plans £4.5bn green manufacturing boost from 2025

17 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

Wales' first biomethane refuelling station opens in Bangor

17 November 2023 • 1 min read