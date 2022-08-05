The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

Government awards £37m to biomass and hydrogen innovation projects

Technology

Government awards £37m to biomass and hydrogen innovation projects

Latest wave of funding from innovation programmes aims to drive development of sustainable biomass feedstocks and new low carbon hydrogen technologies

clock 05 August 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

'Our fields shouldn't be full of solar panels': Truss vows to crackdown on renewables development

02 August 2022 • 5 min read
02

Octopus Investments raises £800m for renewables infrastructure blitz

01 August 2022 • 3 min read
03

Scotland to ban fossil fuel powered boilers in new homes from 2024

02 August 2022 • 2 min read
04

'Electrification is going to be massive': Wood Mackenzie's Simon Flowers on the net zero commodities transformation

01 August 2022 • 1 min read
05

Government fires up £635m Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme

02 August 2022 • 4 min read