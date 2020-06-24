Texas
Wind power surges to eight per cent of US generating capacity in 2016
Federal Energy Information Administration figures demonstrate rapid growth of US wind power capacity
GM accelerates renewables pledge with 50MW Texas wind farm deal
US carmaker makes largest renewables Power Purchase Agreement to date, just months after signing up to RE100 initiative
IKEA bolsters US wind portfolio with largest clean energy deal yet
Swedish furniture company agrees to purchase 165MW wind farm in Texas to continue 100 per cent clean energy push
Google returns to Amarillo for another wind farm investment
Pattern Energy's Panhandle 2 wind farm is due to come online by the end of this year
Google boots up $200m investment in Texas wind farm
Investment in Spinning Spur project takes company's renewable energy portfolio beyond 2GW
BP reveals nine per cent rise in US wind capacity
Company starts work on Texas wind farm despite fall in profits due to increasing Deepwater Horizon costs
EPA delays biomass emissions ruling, secures Texas court victory
Three-year delay for decision on whether biomass facilities will be covered by emissions permitting rules
"Our sacred mission" - Green quotes of the week
Who said what in the world of green business this week?
Texas v EPA legal battle intensifies as Congressional war looms
Texas secures temporary block on EPA efforts to regulate greenhouse gas emissions
Texas breaks US wind energy record
Lone Star State generates nearly a fifth of electricity from wind power
Chinese firm announces plan for giant US wind turbine plant
A-Power is latest Chinese company to team up with US private equity firm Renewable Energy Group
China to supply turbines and funding for $1.5bn Texas wind farm
600MW utility-scale wind farm to be among the largest in the US
E.ON's Texan wind farm stakes claim as world's largest
European energy giant to cut ribbon on giant 627-turbine development
Sumitomo whirls into US wind power market with Texas investment
Japanese conglomerate's stake in Stanton wind farm estimated at up to $105m
Pickens scraps plan for world's largest wind farm
But proposals for a series of smaller wind farms are moving forward
MMA lands Texan solar mega-deal
MMA Renewable Ventures inks deal with Suntech and the City of Austin to build largest PV solar plant in US
Houston prepares for $640m smart grid blast off
Project to roll out smart meters capable of providing energy use data four times an hour moves forward
Texas labels biofuel targets "bad public policy"
State angered over Environmental Protection Agency's rejection of request for scaling back of US biofuel targets to address soaring corn prices