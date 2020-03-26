Tevva Motors
UPS to rollout first range-extended electric delivery vehicles in UK
EXCLUSIVE: UPS teams up with Tevva Motors to start deploying first 15 range-extended electric delivery vehicles in the UK in the next few weeks
Cenex takes lead on low emission delivery trucks trial
UK clean tech consultancy's initiative will see logistics provider Kuehne + Nagel Ltd pilot eight low emission trucks on its urban delivery routes
Tevva Motors unveils £2.74m project pipeline for electric truck technology
Start-up plans to develop its range extenders for trucks with cash from the Department of Transport
Tevva Motors and the race to develop the world's greenest truck
Greener and more practical than pure-electric... has Tevva hit the green truck jackpot?