Technology Strategy Board
Businesses handed £14m to develop carbon-cutting products
Vince Cable says funding will help UK tackle 'trilemma' of curbing emissions, boosting energy security, and lowering costs
Environmental and health challenges dominate Longitude Prize shortlist
Public asked which global problem they want to make eligible for £10m prize
Revolymer aims to deliver cleaner ships, in every sense of the word
Technology Strategy Board announces funding for two year project to develop innovative polymers that help get the barnacles off the boat
Energy Catalyst fund aims to spark clean tech innovations with £25m fund
Government-backed initiative launched with a view to helping early stage companies bring innovative new energy technologies to market
Government unveils £11m in R&D funding for local energy grids
Technology Strategy Board to run new funding competition to stimulate development of local clean energy generation and storage
Technology Strategy Board reveals plan for smarter grid funding push
New funding competition and catapult centre planned to support the development of emerging energy system technologies
Green business in China and the importance of lunch
Ian Bamford outlines the huge opportunities in China for green businesses - and passes on some handy tips for doing business in the country
UK aims for low carbon vehicles lead with £1bn R&D centre
Government and industry set to share investment in new Advanced Propulsion Centre
Green 3D printing gets £15m boost
Government unveils funding for projects looking to create new products for energy and other sectors
Green energy and transport to the fore as government boosts Technology Strategy Board funding
Government confirms £50m increase to Technology Strategy Board budget to £440m
Could bug-munched wood hold the secret to greener plastics?
The Technology Strategy Board has today awarded £150,000 to Biome Bioplastics' new research project - BusinessGreen Plus investigates
Smart energy innovations win £9m government funding
Technology Strategy Board unveils support for energy harvesting, efficient computers, and smart system projects
UK pledges £10m to pan-European bio-energy scheme
Programme aims to leverage up to €100m of private funds for innovative clean energy technologies
TSB powers up £5m fuel cell manufacturing programme
Industry and government-backed funding to offer grants to companies working on emerging fuel cell technologies
Government launches £4m push to cut cost of green buildings
Technology Strategy Board and Energy Technologies Institute both launch initiatives to cut the carbon footprint of buildings
Cable unveils £16.5m low carbon vehicle drive
Funding competition for research projects targeting large-scale CO2 cuts to open in February
Government touts million pound boost for 'closed-loop economy'
Technology Strategy Board to launch competition as Shell offers funding to green start-ups
TSB launches £1.25m search for energy-efficient computers
New demonstrator competition offers consortia grants of up to £100,000 to reduce consumption of computers, mobile devices, and chips
Low carbon transport projects bag £56m funding
Technology Strategy Board backs new green vehicle projects from Nissan, Ford and UK small businesses
The British are coming: UK prepares clean tech trade mission to US
Greg Barker: Clean tech can help “bring back the good times”
TSB wants UK to be first on the grid for low-carbon vehicles
Infiniti's EMERG-E plug-in hybrid sports car the first of three prototypes built as part of £20m project to develop UK's green auto supply chain
UK's Offshore Renewables Catapult aims to make a big splash
Consortium appointed to develop new £50m Glasgow centre of excellence
£10m marine energy competition to set sail in March
Government scheme to support research into removing technical barriers for UK's first wave and tidal energy arrays
Government unveils £5m offshore wind innovation scheme
Call for new designs for blades, foundations, or operations and maintenance technologies opens today