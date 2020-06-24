Tar Sands
Nordic insurance giant KLP divests from oil sands
Norway's largest pension fund announces the exclusion of five companies operating in oil sands from its portfolio
'Wrong side of history': Barclays' fossil fuels policy shift garners mixed reviews
UK bank sets stricter standards for investments but will not pull out of coal, oil and gas altogether, according to new statement
Nebraska regulators approve Keystone XL pipeline route
Pipeline plan clears last major regulatory hurdle after vote in Nebraska, but legal challenges and protest likely to follow
Banks accused of 'reckless' support for tar sands pipelines
Report from Greenpeace and Oil Change International urges investors to challenge to banks over continued backing for tar sands pipelines
Top global banks still lend billions to extract fossil fuels
Analysis of world's lenders reveals many claim green credentials while still financing fuels like tar sands, oil and coal
Trump to announce Keystone XL tar sands pipeline approval
Environmental groups expected to step up opposition to controversial project, as White House moves to fast track development
Resurrection of Keystone and DAPL cements America's climate antagonism
Contrary to all evidence, the new US president will ignore climate change science and proceed with aggressive pro-oil and gas policies
Trump makes polluting projects a priority for first 100 days
Republican candidate's scandal-stricken campaign attempts to reset with policy programme focused on approving Keystone pipeline and slashing climate funding
University of Cambridge rules out coal and tar sands investments
Prestigious university blacklists investments in coal and tar sands, and reveals plans to pressure fund managers to factor climate change into investment decisions following year-long review
Keystone XL developers to sue Obama administration
TransCanada has launched a lawsuit for $15bn in lost investment, claiming Obama overstepped Constitutional authority in rejecting the controversial pipeline
Alberta promises to phase out coal power by 2030
Home of Canadian tar sands reveals ambitious plan to price carbon and slash emissions
Keystone XL and the next frontier in fossil fuel risks
President Obama is the latest global figure to weigh in on the increasingly tangible risk of stranded carbon assets. But will investors buy in?
Obama rejects Keystone XL tar sands pipeline
"America is now a global leader when it comes to taking serious action to fight climate change and frankly approving this project would have undercut that global leadership"
XPRIZE launches $20m carbon capture and utilisation competition
US energy giant and oil sands body stump up funding for carbon capture technology prize
Hillary Clinton breaks silence on Keystone XL pipeline: 'I oppose it'
Presidential candidate says the controversial project is a 'distraction' and not in the best interests of 'what we need to do to combat climate change'
What would a Paris climate deal mean for the fossil fuel industry?
How is the fossil fuel industry responding to growing pressure to address future emissions in the run-up to the Paris summit?
North American scientists call for end to tar sands mining
More than 100 US and Canadian scientists publish letter saying tar sands crude should be relegated to fuel of last resort, because it causes so much pollution
Tar sands projects 'frozen' after oil price drops
Analysis from Oil Change International says 30 projects that would have produced 1.6 million barrels of oil a day are on hold
Report: Oil price crash stalls more than $100bn of fossil fuel investment
Research on behalf of the Financial Times shows oil majors have shelved or delayed 26 schemes, including nine tar sands projects
Canada aims for 30 per cent emissions cuts
Environmentalists say Harper administration has little chance of meeting the 2030 goal while tar sands expansion continues
University of Oxford praised for 'moral stand' on coal and tar sands investment
Divestment campaigners claim victory as university announces it will exclude companies involved in coal mining and tar sands from its investment portfolio, but others claim it does not go far enough
The University of Edinburgh rules out £9m fossil fuel divestment
Vice chancellor says 'abrupt shift' from fossil fuels could hit world's poorest
Church of England to divest from coal and tar sands assets
Growing concern over tightening climate regulation and stranded asset risks prompts investors to look again at fossil fuels
Carbon Tracker debuts Capex Tracker in latest bid to uncover carbon bubble risk
New tool aims to keep investors aware of fossil fuel industry capex trends, as companies respond to oil price crash by shelving $33bn worth of projects