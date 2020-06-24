Taiwan
Asia's first hybrid electric ferry sets sail
If the Cijin Island passenger ferry lives up to expectations, the Taiwanese harbour city of Kaohsiung plans to convert all its ferries from diesel to electric
Take two bottles into the shower? No, I'll take a tree
Why don't all shampoo bottles turn into shrubberies, ponders the Sceptic Tank
Nike fires starting gun on water-less dye factory
New DyeCoo facility in Taiwan aims to save hundreds of billions of tonnes of water per year and reduce the need for chemicals
Smith Electric drives into Taiwanese market
Licensing agreement set to see company's commercial vehicles used to electrify Taiwan's garbage collection fleet
Taiwan's tallest skyscraper undergoes $1.9m green facelift
Taipei 101's eco upgrade aims to create the "world's tallest green building"
SeaEnergy plans $1.2bn Taiwan offshore wind farm
Scottish firm teams with Taiwanese firm for giant 600MW project
Taiwan plans taxes for energy and CO2 emissions by 2011
Proposed levies could generate $12.4bn in annual tax revenues
Taiwan unveils $1.3bn green energy investment package
Incentives to help renewable power sector grow eightfold by 2015
Taiwan revs up electric scooter market with new subsidy
Buyers, manufacturers and battery-charging station operators all set to benefit from scheme
Taiwan starts construction on solar-powered library
Move follows passage of feed-in tariff policy for solar energy