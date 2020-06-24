Swansea Bay
Goodbye Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon…Hello 'Dragon Energy Island'
New plans for a tidal lagoon in Swansea Bay are 'credible and financially viable', according to report for Swansea Council
Swansea tidal lagoon plan revived - without government funding
Firm hopes to build scheme within six years after ministers rejected it for being too costly
'A manifest distortion of the truth': Developer slams government over Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon assessment
Tidal Lagoon Power hits back at government calculations that informed decision to refuse support for Swansea Bay project
Swansea Bay: Government confirms it will not back tidal lagoon scheme
BREAKING: Business Secretary Greg Clark confirms government will not back plans for a tidal lagoon at Swansea Bay, sparking fears trail-blazing project could be shelved
Reports: Government primed to reject Swansea Bay tidal lagoon project
Ministers may finally decide on the £1.3bn renewable project as early as next week, as well as a new nuclear plant in Wales
Ecotricity issues challenge to Swansea Bay with new tidal lagoon plans
Green energy supplier sets out rival vision for tidal lagoon projects ahead of joint select committee review of Swansea Bay proposals
What's the hold up? MPs to probe government's Swansea Bay decision process
BEIS select committee announces investigation of obstacles and delays behind a long-awaited final decision on the Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon project
Tidal Lagoon Power developer urges government to 'catalyse' industry, in face of ministerial scepticism
Cabinet minister describes the project as 'eye-wateringly' expensive, according to FT