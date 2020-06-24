sustainable business
EU lawmakers strike compromise on green finance taxonomy
MEPs and Finnish presidency of the EU Council agree a compromise on taxonomy regulation, ending tussle over whether nuclear can qualify as 'green'
Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership launches pan-European business group
New green business group wants to accelerate climate across EU economy
Qantas lands first-ever zero landfill commercial flight
Qantas vows to remove or replace more than 100 million single-use plastic items by the end of 2020
First Mile launches recycling service for compostable packaging
UK-wide collection service will ensure compostable packaging disposed of properly
Green building society Ecology announces record profits
Ecology Building Society last week announced record profits that topped £1m in 2018, a s demand for socially responsible investment products continues to grow
Hammond unveils plans for Green Finance Institute
Chancellor claims new government—funded body will help make the UK a world leader in sustainable finance
B-Corps grow 28 times faster than national average
Research suggests firms with a purpose scale must faster than peers who retain traditional corporate models
Seven key trends all sustainability execs should have their eyes on
Forum for the Future report - which claims businesses are "living in nonlinear times" - sets out the risks and opportunities amid climate and technological disruption
Davos 2018: Modi takes aim at 'greed-based consumption'
Indian Prime Minister criticises 'selfishness' in global consumption patterns, as he calls on rich nations to do more to help developing countries tackle climate threat
ING pledges €100m of green investments
Dutch bank launches Sustainable Investments arm that will support businesses with a 'proven concept and a positive environmental impact'