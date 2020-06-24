supply chains
Green Lunch With… Nespresso's Guillaume Chesneau
The Nespresso boss for UK and Ireland joins BusinessGreen at Covent Garden's Clos Maggiore to talk recycling, coffee, and climate change
Tesco launches 'sustainable basket metric' to track environmental impact of food
In partnership with WWF supermarket will measure environmental impact of popular foods in a pilot starting next year
CDP: Corporate supply chains could deliver a gigaton of carbon savings
Investor research group urges more corporates to push suppliers to deliver cost effective emissions reduction
A very public message to get serious about combatting climate change
UK industry must prepare for the radical supply chain changes deep decarbonisation will bring, argues Victoria Sinclair of ScottishPower Renewables
GE unveils world's largest wind turbine blade
The 107-metre blade set to be used for GE's upcoming 12MW offshore wind turbine
Survey: Consumers keen for carbon labelling
Two thirds of shoppers back the idea of carbon labelling for products, to help identify goods made with care for the environment
SDG5: Rice as a path to prosperity for women in Senegal
BNP Paribas is supporting a UN Women project in Senegal that aims to help female rice growers scale their businesses
SDG5: Why you can't fight climate change without tackling gender inequality
Empowering women is a sure-fire way of building climate resilience and cutting emissions - so why is it not on every sustainability manager's radar?
Mondelez unveils new plans to fight deforestation
Chocolate giant targets Côte d'Ivoire, Indonesia and Ghana with new strategies to protect forests, but won't say how much cash new strategy will be backed by
Beyond Meat burger review: The plant-based patty that's almost too good for this vegetarian
Long-time vegetarian and BusinessGreen deputy editor Madeleine Cuff has finally sampled the meatless, 'bleeding' burger - here's what she thought
IPCC 1.5C: What should businesses do next?
Today's long-awaited report from the world's top climate scientists contained some stark warnings about the future of the planet - we look at businesses should respond
How can digital technology improve supply chain sustainability?
Three important shifts are underway to improve supply chain management, says Rainforest Alliance's Daan de Vries
Mysterious emissions of banned greenhouse gas traced to Chinese factories
Illegal production of CFC-11 in China has a climate impact equivalent to 16-20 coal power plants, the Environmental Investigation Agency estimates
'Not everything has gone to plan': Body Shop delivers mixed performance against green goals
Beauty retailer makes progress on biodiversity protections and community trade, but slower gains in sustainable packaging, energy efficiency, and green power
Meet the green energy giant you've never heard of
BusinessGreen sits down with GFG Alliance's Jay Hambro to talk 'radical' biomass, tidal troubles, and the growth of green steel
Clean power and packaging purge: Procter & Gamble unveils new green goals
Corporate behind household brands Ariel, Oral-B and Gillette sets out raft of new sustainability pledges for 2030
'It's in our best interests': How Ab InBev hopes its sustainability targets will resonate with millennials
Changing customer demographics mean it is essential brewing giant is seen to lead on green issues, argues chief sustainability officer Tony Milikin
Huawei set to save 130,000 tonnes of carbon thanks to pioneering contract with BT
EXCLUSIVE: BT has inserted a 'world first' clause in its contract with supplier Huawei, requiring the tech giant to measure and reduce emissions over the duration of the agreement
Natural capital and its preservation is essential to financial system stability
Measuring natural capital is a key step towards sustainable consumption, argues Global Canopy's Sarah Lake
From Apple to Unilever, big business steps up to tackle supply chain emissions
Major corporates marked out as leaders as action to cut supply chain emissions doubles in just 12 months - but suppliers' own supply chains aren't yet embracing the trend
Jean giants unzip greener dyeing technology
New dyeing process touted by Wrangler, Lee, and Walmart promises to cut water and energy use by more than 90 per cent
Secrets of the Pioneers: Kate Wylie on moving from the 'what' to the 'how' of climate action
Global vice president of sustainability at Mars is convinced the next decade will be all about the technical challenges of delivering change
Secrets of the Pioneers: Ian Cheshire on circular systems and hyper-transparency
Debenhams chair Sir Ian Cheshire predicts a future where goods are shared not owned, and reams of digital data are used to drive corporate change
BusinessGreen 10 Years On: Corporate sustainability has entered the mainstream, but where does it go next?
BusinessGreen charts the rise of corporate engagement with sustainability over the last decade and unwraps the challenge facing the next decade of green business development