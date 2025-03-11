Billions on the table: How supply chain data fuels innovation and competitive growth

clock • 4 min read

CDP's Simon Fischweicher explains how can companies use information demanded by investors and customers to fuel sustainable growth

Assessing and tackling the emissions of your business and suppliers is not just a compliance exercise or an environmental impact measurement - it's a financial opportunity. Companies stand to gain $165bn...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Supply chain

Carrefour and Pacific Island Tuna among eight new firms backing Tuna Transparency Pledge
Supply chain

Carrefour and Pacific Island Tuna among eight new firms backing Tuna Transparency Pledge

Led by The Nature Conservancy, initiative aims to deliver 100 per cent on-the-water monitoring of fishing vessels in bid to tackle over-fishing and enhance ocean sustainability

Amber Rolt
clock 05 March 2025 • 4 min read
Stagecoach offers top 300 suppliers free sustainability training
Supply chain

Stagecoach offers top 300 suppliers free sustainability training

Bus and coach operator joins Sustainable Suppliers Training Programme

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 04 March 2025 • 2 min read
'Radical collaboration': How supermarkets sit at the heart of the net zero transition
Supply chain

'Radical collaboration': How supermarkets sit at the heart of the net zero transition

New report from Carbon Trust identifies the biggest challenges and opportunities faced by the global supermarket sector as it seeks to deliver on net zero goals and enhance its climate resilience

Amber Rolt
clock 19 February 2025 • 9 min read