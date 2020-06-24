supermarket
'Test and learn': Asda announces plan for sustainable store to trial refillable solutions
Refill stations, recycling points, and a 'naked florist' are all to be trialled at a Leeds store
Supermarkets increase plastic use despite promises
Buoyant sales and slow action on packaging of branded products threatens supermarket plastic reduction pledges, research reveals
Iceland unwraps plastic-free Christmas dinner range
Supermarket offers customers festive dinners of starters, mains, and desserts completely free of plastic packaging
Lidl passes four million meal milestone in food waste redistribution initiative
Supermarket chain announces plans to donate a further 250,000 meals through the run-up to Christmas
Sainsbury's pledges to halve plastic packaging by 2025
Supermarket currently uses 120,000 tonnes of plastic packaging each year, but aims to switch to alternative materials and embrace lightweighting and refillable packaging in pursuit of new target
Aldi moves to scrap plastic from tinned tuna packaging
Supermarket chain to start selling four-packs of canned tuna chunks with cardboard sleeves instead of plastic
Aldi raises the steaks with cardboard packaging plan
Supermarket says steak packaging made from cardboard could cut 240 tonnes of plastic waste each year
In the bag: Lidl to offer reusable fabric bags for fruit and veg
Supermarket is first in the UK to introduce reusable polyester bags for loose fruit and vegetables in a bid to cut down on single-use plastic
Aldi to roll out toilet paper in plastic-free packaging
Supermarket to trial paper packaging for its loo rollz in bid to save over 900 tonnes of plastic each year
Research finds over half of supermarket packaging can't be recycled
Which? study compared 11 of UK's biggest supermarkets, and found the average percentage of packaging that could easily be put in household recycling bins stands at just 52 per cent
Will Good Club become the UK's first zero-waste online supermarket?
Sustainable online supermarket Good Club plans to partner with leading brands to develop reusable packaging which it will deliver to customers' homes under a deposit scheme
Morrisons strikes deal to rollout rapid EV chargers at UK supermarkets
Retailer teams up with GeniePoint Network with aim of enabling customers to power up their electric cars while doing their food shop
Lidl to ditch 9p plastic bags in Welsh trial
Discount supermarket giant is concerned its 'reusable' 9p bags are being treated as single-use by shoppers
Iceland to trial loose produce as part of anti-plastic waste drive
Retailer launches latest trial as it aims to eradicate plastic from its own brand products by 2023
Supermarket sweep: Aldi UK becomes 'carbon neutral business'
German retailer claims its more than 900 stores and 11 distribution centres in the UK and Ireland are now offsetting all of their CO2 emissions
Retailers ready for 'Veganuary' with new plant-based products
With record numbers signing up to go vegan this month Marks & Spencer, Greggs, and Waitrose have unveiled new plant-based ranges
Going ape: Animatronic orangutan roams London for Iceland's latest palm oil campaign
Retailer steps up deforestation campaign after its Christmas advert was deemed too political for TV
Co-op unveils 'compostable' bags as it plots single-use plastics ban
Supermarket plans to phase out own brand, single-use plastic packaging within five years, as rival Lidl announces ban on black plastic across fruit and veg range
Tackling food waste: Lidl launches cut price veg boxes for £1.50
Trial sees 5kg boxes of damaged and wonky vegetables sold to public at cut-price, in effort to reduce food waste
Morrisons trials plastic bottle return machines with offer of reward points or charity donation
Supermarket has introduced plastic bottle deposit return vending machines at two of its stores in North Yorkshire and Scotland
Morrisons brings back paper bags in grocery aisle
Supermarket will roll out paper bags for loose fruit and vegetables in store as part of pledge to cut plastic waste
Reports: Sainsbury's to stock plant-based meat next to real meat in its chillers
400 of retailer's larger supermarkets to stock vegan-friendly 'fake meats' designed to be as close to the real thing as possible
Food waste: Tesco to remove 'best before' dates from fruit and veg
Supermarket to remove consumption guidance dates from nearly 70 fruit and vegetable lines in bid to combat consumer confusion and drive down food waste
Waitrose to remove all takeaway disposable coffee cups from stores
Supermarket says it will save more than 52 million cups and over 200 tonnes of plastic waste