Suntech
Solar giants form new global industry body
Global Solar Council to harness influence of First Solar, Suntech, and DuPont in effort to expand sector
Suntech signs South African solar deal
South Africa set to get 100MW solar farm as California approves first new solar thermal plant in 20 years
One-off costs blamed for Suntech loss
Chinese solar manufacturer increases shipment forecast for the rest of the year
Chinese solar firms underpin expansion with multibillion dollar loans
Reports claim Suntech and Trina Solar have between them secured over $11.7bn in loans from the China Development Bank
Sun shines on Italy's solar market
Strengthening Italian market points to brightening outlook for solar firms
Chinese solar giant Suntech inks European mega-deal
Three mystery customers order 490MW of solar panels over next three years
Analysts call time on solar panel glut
As US and China announce further subsidies for solar firms, analysts predict panel oversupply will end during 2010
Sun keeps shining on China solar market
Suntech and Trina latest to secure large-scale deals
Chinese Solar maker rejects German dumping claims
Suntech says demand from Germany is helping to lift its forecasts, but denies claims of dropping prices to undercut local manufacturers
China to set solar feed-in tariff by year-end, says Suntech chairman
Policy expected to boost PV equipment sales by least 200MW annually
Suntech lays claim to solar world record
China-based solar developer claims 15.6 per cent conversion efficiency represents a world record for multi-crystalline silicon photovoltaic modules
China unveils subsidies of 50 per cent on large solar power projects
Grid operators required to buy excess electricity at rates on a par with coal-fired plants
Suntech announces 1.8GW of new Chinese solar projects
PV module maker announces four more on-grid solar power facilities
Solar giants predict grid parity in five years
Suntech and SunPower tell Reuters Summit they expect to be cost-competitive with conventional energy within five years
MMA lands Texan solar mega-deal
MMA Renewable Ventures inks deal with Suntech and the City of Austin to build largest PV solar plant in US
Solar panel prices to fall by up to 40 per cent by year end
Solar industry upbeat after analysts predict falling prices will drive demand
Solar energy companies experience differing fortunes
US sees growing demand for land applications, while some manufacturers continue to suffer
Polysilicon glut promises 2009 fall in solar panel prices
Analysts predict price of polysilicon could halve over the next year, forcing down solar panel costs
Chinese business giants join climate group
Three companies, including state owned China mobile, commit to broad climate agenda
Solar market thriving in spite of credit crunch
Investment and expansion the words of the week as solar manufacturers continue to go from strength to strength
Suntech snaps up more silicon
Solar giant's attempts to head off threat of silicon shortages steps up another gear with $750m deal
Suntech shelters from polysilicon squeeze
Supply deal with Nitol Solar expected to ease continuing concerns over polysilicon shortages