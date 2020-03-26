Sunpower
Santiago metro system to become world's first powered by wind and solar
Renewable energy deals struck with wind and solar developers will mean Chilean capital's transport system will largely run on clean electricity
SunPower and SolarWorld secure sky-high scores for environmental performance
Large solar PV makers come top in green rankings, as industry faces increasing pressure to improve environmental reporting record
Google puts another $100m into solar generation
Search giant sets up third deal to finance domestic solar installations in the US as it continues to clean up its own energy supply
Verizon dials up $100m green energy investment
US phone company to install solar energy and fuel cell system at 19 facilities across the country
EU probes Chinese solar glass imports
Latest in a line of investigations into renewable energy technologies gets underway after complaint from European manufacturers
Feed-in tariff architect slams "economically illiterate and ethically fraudulent" solar reforms
Former MP Alan Simpson to lead fight against solar subsidy review
Curtain falls on US loan guarantee scheme with $5bn solar blow out
Three solar plants and a nationwide rooftop scheme net billion dollar deals ensuring controversial programme ends with a bang
Ford focuses on PV with US panel sale
Manufacturer teams up with SunPower to offer solar panels to US buyers of electric Focus when it goes on sale later this year
Total secures SunPower stake in $1.3bn deal
French oil giant completes acquisition of 60 per cent stake in US solar panel manufacturer
SunPower latest US solar developer to face legal action
Green groups file lawsuit alleging company's 250MW California Ranch project will damage surrounding environment
Total extends $1.4bn SunPower offer
Oil major says consultations with European Commission delayed potential takeover so pushes deadline on by two weeks
Total leads way with $1.4bn SunPower bid, but other oil majors unlikely to follow
Analysts predict Total bid will not trigger rush of solar investment from oil and gas companies
US and Australia dig deep for giant solar projects
SunPower nets $1.2bn loan guarantees, while plan to integrate solar with coal power in Queensland bags AUS$35m
SunPower and Solar Ventures team up in Italy
11.1MW photovoltaic farm planned to be online by the end of the year
SolarWorld launches Qatari joint venture
German solar firm targets Middle East expansion, as US-based SunPower makes fresh in-roads into Japanese market
SunPower snaps up SunRay in $277m deal
US renewables giant bolsters presence in booming Southern European solar market
US solar industry preps year's first IPO as results reveal upbeat outlook
STR Holdings files for $172m IPO as leading industry players talk up prospects for 2010
Q-Cells to lay off 500 staff as solar price slumps
But industry insists longer-term outlook remains bright
Solar giants predict grid parity in five years
Suntech and SunPower tell Reuters Summit they expect to be cost-competitive with conventional energy within five years
Vestas raises $1bn as SunPower plans $400m share deal
Renewable energy giants seek to bolster capital and finance long-term expansion plans
SunPower stock slides in spite of Obama effect
Expectation that the president-elect will bolster renewables sector fails to halt solar stocks slide
Gap makes solar leap with one megawatt installation
Clothing giant is latest in a series of US firms to embrace large-scale onsite renewables
US and Europe go head-to-head with solar efficiency records
Two separate research teams claim world record solar efficiency rates of over 23 per cent