Stroud Council

Forest Green Rovers and taxi app Bolt encourage football fans to ditch their cars on matchdays

Transport

Forest Green Rovers and taxi app Bolt encourage football fans to ditch their cars on matchdays

Green partnership initiative will encourage fans to walk to matches with a target of reaching 1.5bn steps collectively across the season

clock 16 August 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Government plans £4.5bn green manufacturing boost from 2025

17 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

Wales' first biomethane refuelling station opens in Bangor

17 November 2023 • 1 min read