'This problem is becoming worse by the week': UK economy faces $141bn of stranded fossil fuel asset risks

James Murray
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association warns $2.28tr of fossil fuel assets could be at risk of stranding by 2040, as the clean energy transition accelerates

The UK is disproportionately exposed to the fossil fuel stranded asset risks that are likely to intensify in the coming decades, as the global renewable energy and clean tech boom continues to gather pace....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Port of Cromarty Firth: Government confirms £55m floating offshore wind funding boost

Netflix's Toxic Town offers a stark warning on environmental rollbacks

More on Risk

It's time to get serious on building for a flooded future
Risk

It's time to get serious on building for a flooded future

Flood risk is growing in the UK - improving resilience through nature-based and engineered measures must be a top priority for our built environment, writes Buro Happold's Christine Cambrook

Christine Cambrook, Buro Happold
clock 25 February 2025 • 4 min read
Study confirms natural flood resilience measures are working
Risk

Study confirms natural flood resilience measures are working

Environment Agency publishes update to key directory detailing how woodland can slow flood waters by up to 50 per cent, while delivering multiple co-benefits

James Murray
James Murray
clock 12 February 2025 • 3 min read
UK insurers pay out record £585m for weather-related damages in 2024
Risk

UK insurers pay out record £585m for weather-related damages in 2024

Damage to homes and businesses from extreme weather events is leading to rising pay outs as the climate crisis intensifies, the latest data shows

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 11 February 2025 • 3 min read