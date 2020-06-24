STEM
SDG5: Our clean energy future needs women at the helm
Gender diversity should be at the beating heart of the low-carbon transition, argues RenewableUK's Alicia Green
Standing on the shoulders of giants in a rising sea
Environment Agency chair Emma Howard Boyd's speech to the Global Engineering Congress on building UK climate resilience and jobs
Poll: Children believe older generation not doing enough to combat climate change
Energy Institute poll of 1,300 people aged between seven and 19 suggests significant concern about the impacts of climate change on their future
YASA cuts ribbon on Oxford EV electric motor factory
Business Secretary Greg Clark to announce £184m investment in training in science, technology, engineering, and maths training, alongside new manufacturing plant
Reflections on a week spent in the Start-up State
At the end of a fascinating, jam-packed week of meetings, presentations and networking, this year's Clean + Cool cohort have a luggage load of learnings to take back to the UK