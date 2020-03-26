start-ups
More than an investor: Five things to look for in a clean energy partner
The success of a clean energy start-up often means looking beyond the number of zeros on a cheque, argues Elena Bou, innovation director at InnoEnergy
Shell launches expanded clean tech funding competition
This year's New Energy Challenge is set to feature two competitions for both start-ups and scale-ups run by young entrepreneurs
John Lewis Partnership to trial reusable cup cleaning service
Department store will host reusable coffee cup service, allowing employees to drop off dirty takeaway mugs and pick up clean ones
AB InBev launches green innovation start-up accelerator
Drinks giant set to invest up to $100,000 per company in firms tackling climate change, water security and packaging waste
Cleantech innovators set to pitch top green investors at BusinessGreen Forum
Next week's BusinessGreen Technology and Investment Forum will see inventors pitch everything from remade office furniture to hybrid motorbikes, to a room of green investors