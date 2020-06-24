Spring Statement
Green statements and cosmic jokes
The Spring Statement may have been overshadowed by the rolling Brexit crisis, but it could mark a major turning point for the UK's green economy
Eight key green takeaways from the 2019 Spring Statement
Chancellor Philip Hammond covers aviation emissions, housing, biodiversity, energy efficiency and green gas in UK economic update
'A genuine step forward': Green Economy reacts to the Spring Statement 2019
BusinessGreen rounds up all the key reaction to the Chancellor's green policy measures announced today
Spring Statement: Chancellor unveils policies to 'build sustainability into the heart' of UK economy
Philip Hammond argues UK must "apply the creativity of the marketplace" to solve climate change as he announces new energy efficiency, biodiversity, construction, and carbon offsetting policies
A climate of cynicism
It is hard not to be cynical about the recent wave of political support for climate action, but it is a sign the debate is moving forward
Spring Statement: Hammond set to step up climate action in response to School Strikes
Chancellor Philip Hammond will reportedly use his Spring Statement to unveil fresh green policy measures, as Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell promises bolder climate from Labour
Spring Statement: Greener vans and plastic taxes, Chancellor promises action to tackle 'environmental challenges that threaten our future'
Wide-ranging call for evidence on how to crack down on plastic waste accompanied by new plans to incentivise white van drivers to switch to cleaner models