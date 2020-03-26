Solar Thermal
Three things you need to know about Malta, the Google-incubated and Bill Gates-backed startup
The energy storage technology company is proving that batteries aren't just for backup anymore
Solar thermal industry warns it has been left 'in limbo' by government RHI review
Businesses and environmental groups urge Energy Minister Baroness Neville-Rolfe to retain incentives for key renewable heat technology
Australian scientists break world record for solar thermal efficiency
Researchers at the Australian National University deliver thermal efficiency of 97 per cent
REA chair: It takes imagination to see the full potential of renewables
Martin Wright, chair of the Renewable Energy Association, reveals his vision for a UK powered by decentralised energy
Domestic renewable heat subsidies hit 50,000 home milestone
Number of home biomass boilers, solar thermal systems, and heat pumps accredited under Renewable Heat Incentive scheme passes 50,000 mark
Bristol flicks the switch on pioneering green heating system
District heating pilot will store heat from the summer sun underground and release it during the colder months
Scottish sunshine brings strong solar energy boost
WWF calls on Scottish Government to deliver strategy for securing half of Scotland's energy needs from renewables
Global clean energy employment soars to eight million
Number of global clean energy jobs up five per cent, but EU employment in renewables falls, IRENA reports
Give solar thermal a chance, industry urges DECC
Falling returns for solar PV under the feed-in tariff offers solar thermal a fighting chance, says Solar Trade Association, but only if Ministers retain some support for technology
International Solar Alliance kicks off $1tr solar investment plan
Indian and French governments flesh out plan to lower the cost of finance for solar projects and step up investment in R&D
San Francisco adopts law requiring solar panels on all new buildings
Tech capital becomes first large US city to require solar installations on new commercial and residential rooftops
Modelling shows move to 100 per cent renewable energy would save Australia money
Estimated cost of moving all electricity, industry and transport onto renewables by 2050 would be $800bn, a saving of $90bn
Reforms to Renewable Heat Incentive - your need-to-know guide
BusinessGreen unpicks the latest DECC proposals to deliver a "reformed and refocused" scheme for renewable heat
European solar industry reports 15 per cent growth during 2015
Trade body SolarPower Europe releases preliminary figures showing industry returned to growth last year, but can it last?
Naked Energy inks deal to deliver hybrid solar technology
Company signs global manufacturing agreement to produce solar technology that promises to provide power and heat
Government proposes major VAT hike for domestic solar installations
Proposal to boost VAT rate from five per cent to 20 per cent likely to add £900 to the average cost of domestic solar projects, say campaigners
Morocco poised to become a solar superpower with launch of desert mega-project
World's largest concentrated solar power plant, powered by the Saharan sun, set to help renewables provide almost half the country's energy by 2020
New heating and hot water energy label rules could boost renewables market
Systems required to display a label rating from A+++ to G as of Saturday
New industry campaign urges government to rethink cuts to small-scale renewables
People Power campaign warns government subsidy cuts will derail investment in community wind and solar projects
Larkfleet hopes innovative 'solar steam' device will cut cost of renewables
Housing developer believes technology could offer a new source of solar power to the energy industry
'Sunny Scotland' urged to embrace solar power
Campaigners say homes and businesses could benefit after solar systems produced surplus energy during April
Renewable Energy Association and Solar Trade Association to split
Trade bodies say end of formal affiliation at start of 2015 will allow both to focus on their core strengths
Solar could be world's largest power source by 2050, IEA says
International Energy Agency says solar has potential to provide more than a quarter of global electricity with right policy framework
Green energy industry joins forces to launch election wishlist
Six trade bodies call for greater support ahead of 2015 vote, setting parties six 'key tests' of their clean energy commitment