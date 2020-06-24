Solar Mission
BusinessGreen Solar Hub
All the latest news and analysis on the solar power market
David King: the world needs a 'moon landing' for solar energy
Former chief scientist calls for carbon tax to fund research into low-cost renewable energy
Solar power that's truly out of this world
Scientists think they may find alien life near giant solar power plants in space
Gujarat unveils plan for $2.4bn Indian solar park
Early planning already completed for giant 500MW solar power plant
Tata Power taps booming Indian solar market
Indian conglomerate steps up project roll out, despite shunning national Solar Mission
Analyst predicts 2010 boom for Asia's renewable energy market
Frost & Sullivan says new feed-in tariffs and renewable energy markets will lead to rapid increase in region's renewable energy capacity
India unveils solar targets, stressing need for overseas finance and technology
National solar power scheme aims to achieve grid price parity by 2022
India approves $922m for solar plan in bid to boost PV capacity
First phase of ambitious project aims to increase solar production from 6MW to 200MW by 2012