Solar Hub
Plans unveiled for £40m green energy hub to cut bills and CO2 in West Sussex
Integrated and innovative solar, battery, electric vehicle, heat pump, and CHP technologies to be deployed in West Sussex by green tech consortium
Santiago metro system to become world's first powered by wind and solar
Renewable energy deals struck with wind and solar developers will mean Chilean capital's transport system will largely run on clean electricity
Solar Schools project faces axe if feed-in tariff cuts go ahead
10:10 warns it could end solar panel fundraising scheme because of recent government plans to scale back renewable energy support
Scottish solar capacity climbs 32 per cent in 2014
New figures show capacity now tops 140MW and confirm technology can work even in one of the least sunny parts of the UK, industry says
IKEA aims to make Swiss roll with solar deal
Furniture giant to market Hanergy solar panels in Switzerland after selling 1,800 in UK stores
Foresight to acquire UK's largest solar farm
Company enters binding agreement to purchase 46MW Landmead solar farm in Oxfordshire, taking its portfolio to 231MW
UK solar could be subsidy free by 2020, study claims
But researchers warn plans to rapidly reduce subsidies could "seriously damage" the industry
Government seeks to boost rooftop solar with new transfer rules
Businesses will be allowed to take solar panels if they move premises, as DECC extends grace period for 5MW solar farms
SunEdison to become 'world's largest' clean energy developer with $2.4bn First Wind deal
Solar company moves into the wind market after signing 'definitive agreement' to purchase First Wind
Cisco, 3M, NatGeo illuminate solar as an employee benefit
Kimberly-Clark and Johnson & Johnson are also among those joining with Geostellar to make solar more affordable and accessible
"Solar Cloth" to help car parks and retailers mop up sun's energy
Cambridge start up claims it is closing deals to install lightweight solar converters across 27,000 car park spaces
Updated: Solar companies lose legal battle over subsidy cuts
High Court judge agrees that cuts are retrospective, but says Minister acted lawfully
Solar farms not welcome in UK, says Energy Minister
Amber Rudd underlines government's opposition to solar farms, but disagrees with Liz Truss' claim they are 'ugly'
Abundance launches Europe's biggest crowd-funded solar scheme in Scottish borders
Oakapple Berwickshire aims to raise up to £3.1m to install 2.5MW of solar panels, as Chase Community Solar launches scheme to raise £1m
John Smiths raises glass to UK's largest solar brewery
Over 4,000 panels installed on Tadcaster brewery as part of company's push to cut emissions 40 per cent by 2020
Labour slams Liz Truss' latest 'ideological' cuts to solar farms
Shadow Environment Secretary Maria Eagle says government made latest decision with 'no underpinning evidence just an ideological prejudice'
M&S installing UK's largest rooftop solar PV system
Project to fit 24,272 panels on distribution centre will make building almost energy self-sufficient during the day
Hanergy revs up energy storage with Williams F1 technology
Company signs deal to work on two projects with Williams to extend applications for solar systems
Liz Truss accused of trying to woo UKIP voters with 'minute' solar subsidy cuts
Solar and farming industries slam Environment Secretary for 'misguided' attack on solar farm developments
Defra delivers fresh blow to solar industry through farmer subsidy crackdown
Environment Secretary Liz Truss brands solar farms as 'ugly' and warns they are undermining UK's ability to grow crops
Solarcentury reveals how it is planning to make solar farms even greener
Company pledges 'industry-leading' environmental standards at new 48MW solar farm in Hampshire
SolarCity offers $200m green bonds
Scheme allows individuals to earn up to four per cent returns while helping to boost clean energy, company says
Renewable Energy Association and Solar Trade Association to split
Trade bodies say end of formal affiliation at start of 2015 will allow both to focus on their core strengths
IEA: Renewables could power prosperity in Africa
Unlocking huge hydro and solar resources, as well as wind and geothermal, key to driving economic growth, International Energy Agency says