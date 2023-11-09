Society of Motor Manufacturers

SMMT: UK second-hand EV sales double to reach record market share

Automotive

Battery electric vehicles grow to almost two per cent of UK's used car market as over 34,000 units change hands over three-month period

clock 09 November 2023 • 3 min read
SMMT: Largest ever quarterly charge point delivery delivers boost to EV uptake

Legislation

Electrified vehicles accounted for 37.6 per cent of all new car registrations in October, but concerns remain that growth in battery electric market is slowing

clock 06 November 2023 • 4 min read
SMMT: Electrified, driverless vehicle revolution could fuel £66bn annual UK windfall by 2040

Technology

Auto trade body calls for new legislation to maximise potential of connected, automated mobility technology and deliver annual UK economic benefit as high as £66bn by 2040

clock 01 November 2023 • 3 min read
SMMT urges EU and UK to strike Rules of Origin deal to swerve £3,400 EV tax hike

Policy

Trade body calls on EU and UK to tap brakes on new Rules of Origin requirements that could add 10 per cent tariffs to BEV sales

clock 18 October 2023 • 4 min read
Fleet purchases drive September surge in EV sales

Automotive

Latest update from both SMMT and New Automotive reveal accelerating demand for EVs, despite slow rate of private registrations

clock 05 October 2023 • 3 min read
Calls grow for 'greener lorry levy' as distance-based charges returns from Covid-related hiatus

Policy

As the UK's HGV levy returns, environmental groups call for shift from a flat levy to distance-based charging with exemptions for new zero emission trucks

clock 31 July 2023 • 4 min read
SMMT: Electric vehicles make up over third of UK cars produced in first half of 2023

Transport

Capacity of UK car makers to turn out latest, greenest, models hits record levels during the first half of 2023, industry figures show

clock 26 July 2023 • 3 min read
'Every fiscal and regulatory lever': SMMT demands green automotive strategy to seize £106bn EV opportunity

Transport

Auto sector publishes five-point industrial plan to boost UK investment prospects and deliver 10-fold increase in EV production by 2030

clock 27 June 2023 • 3 min read
Climate Group warns UK must accelerate uptake of electric vans

Haulage

New report warns shortage of electric vans risks UK missing out on 2030 commitment to phase-out sales of new petrol and diesel vehicles

clock 19 June 2023 • 3 min read
SMMT: EVs hit almost 25,000 new registrations in May

Transport

Battery electric vehicles' position as UK's second most popular power train consolidated by wave of May registrations - but zero emission shift must pick up speed, SMMT cautions

clock 05 June 2023 • 2 min read
