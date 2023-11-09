Battery electric vehicles grow to almost two per cent of UK's used car market as over 34,000 units change hands over three-month period
Electrified vehicles accounted for 37.6 per cent of all new car registrations in October, but concerns remain that growth in battery electric market is slowing
Auto trade body calls for new legislation to maximise potential of connected, automated mobility technology and deliver annual UK economic benefit as high as £66bn by 2040
Trade body calls on EU and UK to tap brakes on new Rules of Origin requirements that could add 10 per cent tariffs to BEV sales
Latest update from both SMMT and New Automotive reveal accelerating demand for EVs, despite slow rate of private registrations
As the UK's HGV levy returns, environmental groups call for shift from a flat levy to distance-based charging with exemptions for new zero emission trucks
Capacity of UK car makers to turn out latest, greenest, models hits record levels during the first half of 2023, industry figures show
Auto sector publishes five-point industrial plan to boost UK investment prospects and deliver 10-fold increase in EV production by 2030
New report warns shortage of electric vans risks UK missing out on 2030 commitment to phase-out sales of new petrol and diesel vehicles
Battery electric vehicles' position as UK's second most popular power train consolidated by wave of May registrations - but zero emission shift must pick up speed, SMMT cautions