smart cities
We must leave no stone unturned in the battle to clean up our cities
More open urban data, holistic governance, and coherent strategies are needed to deliver smarter, greener cities in the 2020s, argues the EIC's Matthew Farrow
'Joining the dots': Cities have opportunity to lead response to climate crisis
Cities are critical to tackling climate change, argues Dr Clare Linton, but they have to start connecting energy, building, and transport infrastructure to drive decarbonisation
SDG11: How to green the urban jungle
The goal for safe, resilient and sustainable cities is not a one size fits all recipe
City governments worldwide cannot deliver sustainable cities alone
National governments must step in to help towns and cities finance the green infrastructure revolution, argue Sarah Colenbrander and Denise Chan
How to build greener, healthier cities
Mott MacDonald's Catriona Waddington sets out the key actions policymakers and businesses can take to build healthier cities
Going local: Do we need a 'devolution revolution' to speed the EV rollout?
New report suggests cities and energy network providers should have more power to direct smart energy infrastructure investment in local areas
The BusinessGreen Guide to the SDG: SDG11 - Sustainable Cities and Communities
BusinessGreen explores how businesses can help deliver on the pledge to 'make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable'
Uber promises to clear congestion with $10m green transport pledge
Taxi app seeks to allay concerns its vehicles are clogging urban streets by promising $10m to campaign for sustainable urban planning
Global Briefing: VW to launch electric car sharing scheme in Berlin
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green economy headlines from around the world
Hawaii's Governor: Governments should be agile to tech disruptions
An atrophied muscle needs to be flexed more
We need to be smarter at designing 'smart cities' programmes to make urban areas greener
Too often initiatives for 'smart cities' skate over the environmental challenges, argues the EIC's Matthew Farrow
Megadrones, self-driving cars and 3D-printed buildings: Is this the low carbon city of the future?
PwC's new VR experience is aimed at preparing companies for the myriad disruptions presented by climate and technological change - BusinessGreen takes a tour
Could auto innovation be key to closing the emissions gap?
As auto giants boost investment in autonomous and electric vehicle technology, fresh PwC research suggests which technologies could help bridge the emissions gap
How smart lampposts 'could save EU €2.1bn a year'
Analysis by Sharing Cities programme estimates huge cost savings and green benefits from switching to smart lampposts
Mossy tires and designer charging ports: The green guide to the 2018 Geneva Motor Show
All the latest green auto news from one of the world's biggest car shows, underway this week in Switzerland
CDP: 100 cities worldwide source at least 70 per cent of power from renewables
Seattle, Auckland, and Nairobi among urban centres sourcing majority of their power from renewables, as more than 40 cities now run on 100 per cent clean electricity
'Northern Smart Powerhouse': Could an £83m project put the region at the 'forefront of low carbon revolution'?
Northern Powergrid has unveiled wide-ranging plans to deliver a smarter and cleaner grid across the north of England
Investors bullish on potential for sustainable infrastructure
Experts talk up public-private collaboration for 'urban planning 2.0'
Urban strongholds: Why cities are emerging as the main battleground for climate action
A new partnership between Climate-KIC and C40 aims to make cities the crucible for low-carbon innovation
Why these cities are accelerating their autonomous vehicle initiatives
Interest in autonomous vehicles is growing, and it promises to bring major environmental benefits
Cities can defend us against climate change
Presidents and prime ministers may have stopped talking about climate change, but mayors are determined to deliver a prosperous low-carbon future, argues C40 Cities' Mark Watts
Government urged to back EU Sharing Cities electric vehicle project
Group of politicians call on government to support EU Sharing Cities programme, which aims to accelerate EV uptake across Europe
Tech giants team up to promote smart city vision
Envision Energy, Microsoft, Accenture and others launch new alliance to support integration of renewables and Internet of Things technologies
UK Power Networks regroups for smart energy future
Body wants to switch from being a Distribution Network Operator to a Distribution System Operator so it can play a more active role in development of smart grid