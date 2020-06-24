Small Modular Reactors
Rolls-Royce targeting mini nuclear power stations by 2029
Firm tells BBC it wants small modular reactors up and running across the country before the end of the decade
Nuclear option: UK readies £32m small modular reactor testing scheme
Experts from finance, nuclear, construction and manufacturing gather at government summit to discuss accelerating small reactor development
Government review backs subsidies for mini nuclear reactors
Controversial review argues offshore wind-style subsidies should be made available to nuclear sector to kickstart deployment of small modular reactors
Chain reaction? NuScale seeks to reignite UK small nuclear reactor plans
Developer sets out five-point UK Small Modular Reactor Action Plan, amid fears over delays to government competition