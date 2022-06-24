Skills gap

The UK needs an army of 'retrofit technicians' to reach net zero

Skills

The UK needs an army of 'retrofit technicians' to reach net zero

Ministers must urgently address a growing green skills chasm in the home retrofit sector that threatens to derail the UK’s decarbonisation agenda, argues the CSE's Ian Preston

clock 24 June 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
02

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
03

'A List' cities: CDP ranks cities for transparency and climate performance

14 November 2023 • 3 min read
04

Unilever launches 'world-first' laundry powder pilot using near-zero emissions ingredient

15 November 2023 • 3 min read
05

Has the fossil fuel industry 'captured' the UK's CCS programme?

16 November 2023 • 7 min read