Pensions giant calls for better promotion of green jobs to older workers

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Phoenix Group argues looming skills gap could be addressed by helping workers who are over 50 navigate the opportunities offered by green industries

Business leaders have repeatedly called for a national effort to attract more young people into green industries in a bid to tackle a looming skills gap that threatens to derail the net zero transition....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

What Kemi Badenoch means for the UK's fragile consensus on climate change

'Walking the walk': Business leaders welcome UK's new climate target

Most read
01

COP29: Keir Starmer to unveil new Clean Industry Bonus for offshore wind industry

11 November 2024 • 5 min read
02

COP29: Keir Starmer confirms UK will aim to cut emissions 81 per cent by 2035

12 November 2024 • 8 min read
03

COP29: US climate envoy insists Inflation Reduction Act can survive Trump Presidency

11 November 2024 • 7 min read
04

Embracing the Japanese Mindset of 'Yatte Minahare'

06 November 2024 • 7 min read
05

COP29: Baku Summit opens with plea for nations to 'agree a way out of this mess'

11 November 2024 • 9 min read

More on Skills

LinkedIn warns green jobs boom is not happening fast or fairly enough
Skills

LinkedIn warns green jobs boom is not happening fast or fairly enough

Social media giant issues pre-COP 'wake-up call' as new data exposes urgent need to equip workers for net zero transition

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 07 November 2024 • 4 min read
Report: UK's largest energy employers not on track to meet diversity and inclusion goals
Skills

Report: UK's largest energy employers not on track to meet diversity and inclusion goals

CEOs of leading UK energy firms vow to make diversity, equity and inclusion 'core business priority'

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 06 November 2024 • 3 min read
Study: More 'time and resource' needed to broaden green career discussions in schools
Skills

Study: More 'time and resource' needed to broaden green career discussions in schools

More than half of teachers lack confidence discussing green job opportunities with students, new report claims

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 04 November 2024 • 4 min read