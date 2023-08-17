Shetland Islands

Arven floating offshore wind project in Scotland to gain 500MW expansion

Joint venture development off the coast of Shetland led by developers Mainstream Renewable Power and Ocean Winds now set to comprise 2.3GW

clock 17 August 2023 • 2 min read
Statkraft snaps up Shetland onshore wind projects

Norwegian energy firm agrees deal to take over two under-construction projects from developer Peel NRE

clock 20 April 2023 • 2 min read
