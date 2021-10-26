shelter

Net zero social housing could spur the wider market towards green homes

Net zero social housing could spur the wider market towards green homes

The UK faces an acute social housing crisis as well as a major challenge to decarbonise homes, but a net zero social homes programme could offer a solution, argues Shelter's Alastair Harper

