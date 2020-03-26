Seaenergy
SeaEnergy welcomes end to offshore wind sale saga
Government maintains strategic environmental assessment was not unduly delayed
Repsol sails into Scottish offshore wind market with £50m SeaEnergy purchase
Spanish oil giant to form 40:60 partnership with EDP Renováveis to develop Moray Firth and Inch Cape wind farms
SeaEnergy launches supply chain joint venture in bid to attract suitors
Scottish company hints it could welcome takeover bid from EDP Renováveis
Scotland quietly approves 6.4GW of new offshore wind projects
Scottish Government Strategic Environmental Assessment urges offshore wind developers to push ahead with new wind farm proposals "as soon as possible"
SeaEnergy plans $1.2bn Taiwan offshore wind farm
Scottish firm teams with Taiwanese firm for giant 600MW project
UK gets first pure-play offshore wind company
Ramco Energy is to divest its fossil fuel business and take the name of its SeaEnergy subsidiary
Offshore wind developers given green light to size up Scottish sites
Crown Estate gives nine firms go-ahead to begin offshore wind feasibility studies, but no contracts to be awarded until next year