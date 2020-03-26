SDG8
SDG8: Forget GDP growth - greater economic democracy is the main ingredient for a sustainable net zero world
To fulfil the spirit of the SDGs we must give workers a say in economic decision-making, argues the New Economics Foundation's Fernanda Balata
From modern slavery to AI fears, SDG8 demands a corporate response
Mike Scott explores how three leading firms from very different sectors are trying to deliver on the UN's goal of decent and sustainable work for all
SDG8: Decent work and economic growth
All our coverage on SDG8 and the target for sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all
SDG 8: Top Tips for delivering green employment and economic growth
The breadth of SDG8's pursuit of sustainable economic growth presents businesses with a major challenge
SDG8: Getting to work on a brighter future for people and planet
From office diversity to low-carbon skills, SDG8 suggests a change is coming to the way the world works
SSE unveils new sustainability targets tied to SDGs
Cutting carbon intensity of its power, championing living wages, and building out EV infrastructure will all support Sustainable Development Goals, says energy giant
The BusinessGreen Guide to the SDGs: SDG8 - Decent work and economic growth
The BusinessGreen guide explores the pledge to 'promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all'