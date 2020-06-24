SDG6
How water companies are taking up the SDG6 challenge
BNP Paribas' Simon Gates reveals how UK water companies and investors are working to tackle a water challenge that is bigger than many people realise
For water companies, the work to meet SDG6 begins at home
Plugging leaks, cleaning rivers and setting tougher standards - water companies are already working on SDG6 ambitions, according to Water UK's Michael Roberts
Plugging the water investment shortfall
To deliver on SDG6 a significant uptick in water infrastructure investment is urgently needed, argues Alex Money, and private businesses could hold the key
'The most essential ingredient for beer': Why Heineken is toasting its watershed strategy
Brewing giant has made SDG6 central to its water strategy, and is reaping the benefits as a result
SDG6: Clean Water and Sanitation
All our coverage on SDG6 and the drive to secure 'availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all'
SDG6: Top tips for delivering a sustainable water strategy
Water risks present a complex and escalating challenge for businesses, but there are best practices for supporting SDG6 and its vision of clean and sustainable water supplies for all
SDG6: Quenching business' thirst in a water-scarce world
Access to water is essential to all business operations, but climate change, growing populations, and urbanisation all pose supply risks - How can firms deliver on SDG6's water security aims
Thirsty work: Heineken aims to replenish 'Every Drop' of water it uses by 2030
Multinational brewer's 'Every Drop' strategy aims to replenish and treat all the water it uses to brew beer in water stressed regions by 2030
The BusinessGreen Guide to the SDGs: SDG6 - Clean Water and Sanitation
How will can business contribute to the drive to 'ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all'?