Scott Pruitt
Scott Pruitt is out but his impact on the environment will be felt for years
Pruitt's actions at the EPA have left a demoralized agency where staff fear their ability to protect public health is diminished
18 US states sue Trump administration over emissions rules rollback
California and 17 other states are challenging EPA move to relax vehicle emissions standards
Green Apple: Tech giant confirms it is now 100 per cent powered by renewables
Apple announces renewables milestone, as company sets out opposition to EPA attempts to scrap Clean Power Plan
State lawmakers hit back at EPA moves to relax car emission standards
Trump administration decision on Monday to roll back Obama-era vehicle emission standards sparks vocal opposition from US state governors, attorney generals, and mayors
Legal action looms as EPA launches Clean Power Plan repeal effort
Scott Pruitt signs notice proposing scrapping of Clean Power Plan, as EPA fails to confirm whether it will come forward with a replacement