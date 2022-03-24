Rose

NatWest to put 'Say on Climate' resolution to shareholders at AGM

Investment

NatWest to put 'Say on Climate' resolution to shareholders at AGM

Bank will ask investors to back strategic direction and measures to boost climate transparency at meeting next month

clock 24 March 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
03

Coca Cola Europacific Partners reveals how it is working to 'move the needle' on supply chain sustainability

16 November 2023 • 13 min read
04

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read