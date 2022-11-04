Romania

Global Briefing: 'World first' CCUS methanol plant opens in China

CCS

Global Briefing: 'World first' CCUS methanol plant opens in China

Plus 40 nations prep methane plans for COP27, Germany touts cheap transport tickets, and Saudi Arabia launches electric vehicle brand

clock 04 November 2022 • 7 min read
Most read
01

Veritas Capital swoops for energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie in $3.1bn deal

31 October 2022 • 2 min read
02

'Disastrous news': Battery manufacturer Britishvolt reportedly on brink of entering administration

31 October 2022 • 4 min read
03

GFANZ: Multi-trillion dollar financial group unveils voluntary net zero guidelines

01 November 2022 • 5 min read
04

Power Move: OVO launches customer energy saving incentive scheme

01 November 2022 • 4 min read
05

100 miles in five minutes: 'UK's fastest' charger installed at Essex electric forecourt

31 October 2022 • 1 min read