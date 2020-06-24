ROCs
The BusinessGreen Blockchain Briefing - Part One: Creating a trusted network
In the first of a new mini-series, BusinessGreen examines the potential for blockchain to enable peer-to-peer energy trading and fully traceable green energy supplies
Primrose Solar divests entire portfolio of UK solar farms
With sale of its five remaining solar PV sites to Equitix, UK renewable developer has now divested around 260MW of assets this year
Government secures EU approval for steel industry renewables compensation scheme
UK steel industry is granted reprieve from cost of renewables, after government receives EU approval for £220m compensation scheme
Government forced into wind farm rethink after Lords rejects subsidy closure
House of Lords votes to scrap early end to Renewables Obligation for onshore wind, fueling hopes government could be forced to water down controversial reforms
BIS seeks to bolster green energy compensation as steel industry crisis deepens
UK Steel says government could bring forward £220m compensation from Renewables Obligation payments to protect industry
Nearly 3GW of wind farm capacity could still be built after end to subsidies
Government sets out grace period criteria for early closure of Renewables Obligation scheme
Balcombe 'fracking village' to go 100 per cent solar power
Plans for 5MW solar farm get green light in village once earmarked for shale oil exploration
Solar power industry braces for 98 per cent feed-in tariff spending cut
Industry analysis shows sector would receive just £2m a year in support through to 2018 if government proposals are approved
Lords table amendment to block onshore wind subsidy cut
Labour and Lib Dem peers seek to remove Energy Bill clause that would end Renewables Obligation support
Scottish and Welsh governments warn against 'alarming proposals' to shake up renewables subsidies
Ministers voice concerns Conservative proposals will hit community energy schemes and deter much-needed clean energy investment
John Laing Environmental Assets boosts solar portfolio with £20m acquisition spree
Investor adds 25MW of solar capacity to its portfolio through new assets in Somerset and Cornwall
Foresight boosts solar portfolio with 34MW acquisition
Investment company takes ownership of two solar farms in Warwickshire and one in Kent
UK solar energy capacity to reach 10GW by 2016
The next eight months will see more than 100 projects bring the solar capacity over the 10GW threshold, report finds
Amber Rudd: 250 onshore wind farm projects 'unlikely' to be built
Industry extremely concerned that none of the new Contracts for Difference will be available to onshore wind following ROCs ban
Government confirms it will halt onshore wind subsidy scheme a year early
DECC says it will legislate to block onshore wind farms accessing the Renewables Obligation scheme from April 1st 2016 and casts doubt on future of CfD for the sector
NextEnergy snaps up giant solar farms for £54.7m
Investor says it has deployed all of the £307m raised from investors in the last year
Solar farm developers installed over 1GW in ROC subsidy rush
Lightsource, Conergy Lark Energy and Hive among those connecting dozens of schemes before subsidy scheme shut this week
Low Carbon flicks switch on five giant solar parks
Investment company commissions over 84MW of capacity just before ROCs support scheme closes to large solar farms
Renewables Infrastructure Group buys £8.6m Cornish solar farm as subsidy deadline nears
Investment comes as government announces plans to make it easier for businesses to move their solar rooftop arrays
UK solar poised to cruise past 5GW milestone
New government figures reveal solar power capacity nearly doubled in 2014, but industry says it faces an uncertain future
Drax: Biomass plans still on track despite subsidy rule changes
Government wants to change law so that it can reduce future subsidies for biomass co-firing plants under Renewable Obligation scheme
Cameron defends latest proposed solar subsidy cuts
Prime minister says solar power is 'priority' in renewable energy mix, but refuses to meet with industry to discuss looming subsidy changes
Government slashes red tape for sustainable biomass suppliers
DECC confirms exemptions for Timber Standard for arboricutural residues and land restoration projects
British Solar and Santander sell solar farms for £73m
TRIG buys three solar farms as the market for completed projects heats up