Road safety

Highway Code poised for New Year refresh in boost for cycling and walking

Transport

Highway Code poised for New Year refresh in boost for cycling and walking

Major changes to Highway Code will see 'hierarchy of road users' concept come into force from January, after statutory instrument was laid in Parliament this week

clock 03 December 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Agriculture: The blind spot in the COP26 methane deal

29 November 2021 • 5 min read
02

AstraZeneca UK injects £2m into forestry planting in England and Scotland

30 November 2021 • 4 min read
03

'Significant milestone': United Airlines flies passenger aircraft using 100 per cent biofuel engine

02 December 2021 • 3 min read
04

Cornish Lithium snaps up £18m of investment in bid to boost UK lithium supplies

29 November 2021 • 2 min read
05

Nissan powers up EV, battery, and home energy goals with new $17.7bn plan

29 November 2021 • 4 min read