rhi
District heating plans warm up as £320m funding drive moves forward
Plans confirmed that aim to leverage up to £1bn investment in low carbon heat networks across the UK
'Failure': MPs say Renewable Heat Incentive cost too much and delivered too little
Government scheme to boost green heating has failed to deliver value for money or adequate decarbonisation, Committee of MPs conclude
National Audit Office: 'Novel' RHI scheme has not delivered value for money
Government does not have reliable estimate of overpayments to RHI participants, warns watchdog