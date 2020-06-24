research
Poll: Two-thirds of Britons support limiting air travel to address climate crisis
YouGov survey of 2,000 people finds more than 60 per cent believe tackling climate crisis requires high or extremely high urgency
Study: Fossil fuels offer 'increasingly poor' return on energy investment
Renewables are fast catching up with fossil fuels on the amount of energy they yield compared to how much they require to build and operate, scientists say
In the fight against climate change, let's not forget the environment
Decarbonisation must go hand in hand with enhancing nature, argue scientists Dr Alona Armstrong and Prof. Mike Stephenson
Growing greener: How to use values to spark small business action on the environment
Sam Hampton from the University of Oxford is researching how to get smaller companies to cut their carbon
NHS to assess benefits of smart meters for dementia and mental health patients
Government highlights research on how energy use data gleaned from smart meters can be used to better monitor at-home dementia and mental health patients
Universities warn of no-deal Brexit threat to UK climate research
Groups representing more than 150 UK universities tell MPs crashing out of EU without a deal would compromise vital research links
Hot topic: Will Theresa May challenge Donald Trump on climate change?
135 UK scientists urge Theresa May to challenge President Trump on climate change when he visits this week, arguing US inaction threatens UK's national security
Do women hold the keys to e-mobility take-up? Study points to 'untapped' EV markets
Academic study argues women and retirees are ideal, but largely untapped, market for electric cars
Peak in China's emissions prompts 'cautious optimism' among scientists, but can it last?
University of East Anglia researchers cautiously optimistic CO2 from the world's biggest emitter may already be falling due in part to slowing economic growth
Why the PM is right to place science and research at the heart of the Industrial Strategy
Now is the time for the construction sector to invest in science and research, argues BRE's director of sustainability Martin Townsend
Holiday blues: Tourism's climate impact far greater than previously estimated
Carbon emissions from tourism - including flights, food and shopping - is four times higher than we thought, new research reveals
Study: Sea levels could be rising 1cm a year by 2100
Peer-reviewed US study estimates sea level rise is accelerating and could reach 66cm by the end of the century, causing huge problems for world's coastal regions
Study: Corporate sustainable supply chain work guilty of 'limited reach'
Stanford University analysis of practices for sourcing sustainable materials shows most companies deal with only a few materials within a small portion of their supply chains