Green shoots? Democrats take control of House in US elections
Mid-term election results prompt hope of renewed progress on climate action in US, after gains for Democrats in the House and key state governor seats
Republican veterans tout carbon tax plan to Trump
Former Treasury Secretaries to present proposal to the White House designed to harness free market principles to tackle climate risks
Donald Trump's campaign may be struggling, but his climate scepticism thrives in Republican circles
Andrew Warren warns that even if Donald Trump loses, regressive Republican energy and climate policies will still hamper the US green economy
Majority of US Republicans back climate action post-Paris
More than half of Republicans questioned in a Reuters poll approve of US efforts to tackle global warming
'America is not a planet' - Republican Presidential hopefuls line up to slam Obama climate strategy
Obama's climate policies face blanket opposition from Republican Presidential field, but a small group of GOP politicians is preparing to break rank
US swing state voters back climate action
Polling shows strong support for clean energy investment, as NGOs argue Clean Power Plan can resist 'barrage of litigation'
Senate backs Keystone XL approval
But supporters fall short of votes needed to overturn promised Presidential veto
Climate sceptic Republicans poised to step up opposition to US green policies
Senate votes overwhelmingly that climate change is real, but GOP Senators line up to reject scientists' warnings that humans are a cause
Obama: 'No challenge poses a greater threat to future generations than climate change'
President uses State of the Union to warn that he will not let Congress turn back the clock on climate action
Capitol Hill gears up for latest climate battle
Reports suggest president Obama is preparing to make climate action a centrepiece of his State of the Union address, but Republicans remain deeply opposed to White House agenda
Obama plans action on methane emissions as Senate battle over climate science looms
Environmental Protection Agency expected to announce new measures to cut methane emissions 45 per cent by 2025
White House: President Obama would veto Keystone XL pipeline bill
'If this bill passes this Congress, the president wouldn’t sign it'
Obama on Keystone: 'There has been this tendency to really hype this thing'
President gives clearest indication yet that he is deeply sceptical about case for controversial tar sands pipeline
Senate effort to approve Keystone XL falls one vote short
Bill just fails to secure the 60 votes it needed to pass, but second Senate push could be made in the New Year
Threat of Obama veto hangs over Keystone XL pipeline
Controversial bill supporting project will be debated in the Senate after winning House approval, but President is expected to veto it
US 'banks profit' from clean tech loans criticised by Republicans
Department of Energy report forecasts $5bn return from Federal programme Republicans tried to end after collapse of Solyndra
10 lessons for the green economy from the US Midterms
A Republican-controlled Congress spells bad news for the green economy and UN climate change talks, but will it prove as disastrous as some environmentalists fear
Obama attacks Republicans for appeasing climate deniers
President says members of congress are feigning ignorance of science because they fear backlash from 'fringe elements'
Obama accuses opponents of action on climate change of posing "a serious threat to everybody's future"
As President announces new $1bn to improve climate resilience, he likens those who reject climate science to people who believe the moon is "made of cheese"
Capitol Hill climate change battles approaching boiling point
Republicans and environmental groups both take aim at White House's environmental strategy, albeit for very different reasons
Republicans seek to muzzle EPA's Superfund
New package of proposals seeks to water down regulations governing coal ash and other forms of harmful waste
Why the Obama climate change plan matters
The message to businesses is clear - the President wants you to invest in clean tech and is keen to support you if you do
Obama campaign calls out 'climate deniers' as US cities ditch dirty investments
Campaign group aims to increase pressure on Republican climate deniers blocking Congressional action on emissions
Bloomberg brings climate change out of the closet in stunning snub to Romney
Mayor's endorsement could turn climate change into a serious election issue – and it might even embolden Republicans