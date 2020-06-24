Renewable Heat
Geothemal energy market heats up with Climeon and Geo40 partnership
Swedish geothermal energy specialist Climeon and New Zealand minerals firm Geo40 hope to deliver first minerals-and-energy plant in 2020
LPG industry sets 100 per cent biofuel target
Trade body says a full switch to bioLPG by 2040 could slash carbon emissions by 90 per cent for off grid properties
Old coal mine to become green heat research hub
Glasgow Council gives green light to plans for a geothermal research hub on site of an old coal mine
Report: London's lost rivers could provide green heat source
Campaign group 10:10 publishes new research suggesting underground rivers could prove a valuable source of green heat for the capital
Mars, industrial giants advocate new carbon math for renewable thermal
Leading multinationals are trying to get a better handle on how to account for emissions savings from renewable heat technologies
'Compelling results': Study suggests green hydrogen could be delivered at scale
Research from Northern Gas Networks and ITM Power concludes large scale power-to-gas energy storage could integrate with current gas networks
Network problems: The peculiar case of home heating in Northern Ireland
The recent cold snap - and the ensuing spike in home heating oil prices - underscores the decarbonisation challenge in Northern Ireland, argues Policy Exchange's Matt Rooney
Government should stop burning cash on biomass plants and waste incinerators
Green Party's Molly Scott Cato is concerned about climate and air quality impacts from wood and waste combustion
'Regulate our industry', heat network developers urge government
Regulatory framework for heat networks would improve customer experience, drive down prices and cut investment risk, industry report concludes
Scheme to transform Welsh coal mine into green heat source wins £6.5m
Project to warm houses using water naturally heated in underground mine workings secures £6.5m in EU funding
Swedish factory becomes Volvo's first 'climate-neutral' plant
Volvo plans for all its manufacturing operations to secure 'climate-neutral' status by 2025
More investment needed in carbon capture, EVs and low-carbon heat, warns Ofgem
Annual State of the Market report warns lack of investment in low-carbon heating, transport and carbon capture technologies could derail decarbonisation efforts
What isn't cool about cooling…
Dr Alan Whitehead explains how government may soon need to act to address the carbon footprint from cooling technologies - could ICECRIM hold the answer?
ETI: Green heat challenge can be overcome
Research body argues smart systems approach can deliver cost-effective emissions-savings from heating
REA echoes election calls for 'strong and stable' energy policy
Industry urges next government to recommit to the Climate Change Act, publish the Clean Growth Plan before the Autumn Statement. and transfer all EU environment and energy laws to UK
Government awards £24m to fire up district heating market
Local authorities across England to share funding for new wave of district heating projects
Chatham House: 'Flawed' assumptions mean biomass does more harm than good for climate
But green groups hit back at 'pseudo-science' used in study, insisting biomass has a viable role in low-carbon energy system
Scotland should power ahead with 50 per cent clean energy target, say campaigners
Following "landmark year" for renewables, environmental and industry groups reignite campaign for Scottish government to target 50 per cent clean energy across heat, electricity and transport by 2030
Government fires up plan for 'reformed and refocused' Renewable Heat Incentive
Official consultation response sees solar thermal saved from the chopping block, but new restrictions are placed on biogas plants and biomass subsidies
Baroness Neville-Rolfe: There are 'no easy answers' for decarbonising heat
Baroness Neville-Rolfe's keynote speech from the Policy Exchange event 'The Heat Summit: How Can We Decarbonise Heating?' - in full
Labour targets 60 per cent UK clean energy share by 2030
Shadow BEIS secretary Clive Lewis also announces policies for funding clean tech R&D and energy efficient retrofitting of buildings
Solar thermal industry warns it has been left 'in limbo' by government RHI review
Businesses and environmental groups urge Energy Minister Baroness Neville-Rolfe to retain incentives for key renewable heat technology
Bio-bean launches coffee logs to heat London homes
Logs made from recycled coffee are now available for Londoners to buy and burn in their own home as lower carbon alternative to wood
Electrolux sets 50 per cent renewable energy target for 2020
Home appliance firm says it will employ more heat pumps, combined heat and power plants and renewable power technologies to deliver ambitious green energy target by end of the decade